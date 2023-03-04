Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Graham by 29.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE GHM opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

