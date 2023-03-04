Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $89.00 at Stephens

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stephens from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.86.
ESTA stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $93.80.
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.
