Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $89.00 at Stephens

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stephens from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.86.

ESTA stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

