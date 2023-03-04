ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 180,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,266,000 after buying an additional 376,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,089,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,089,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,911 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

