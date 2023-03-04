ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $430.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

