ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
