ETF Managers Group LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

