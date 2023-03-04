ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BHC opened at $9.16 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.