ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.