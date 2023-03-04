ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AudioCodes worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 85.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 550,973 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 230,484 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 161,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 88.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 330,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $16.33 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $516.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

