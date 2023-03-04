ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

