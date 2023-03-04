ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 671 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $503.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.38 and its 200 day moving average is $438.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $607.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

