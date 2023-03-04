Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $20.27

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.27 or 0.00089675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $108.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,602.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00405400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00655600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00558291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00172406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00173478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,745,694 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

