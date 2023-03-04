Ethic Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Yum China Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.