Ethic Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

BATS:CBOE opened at $126.41 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

