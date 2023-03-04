Ethic Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

