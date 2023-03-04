Ethic Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMRGet Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,585 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMR. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Nomura by 2,194.4% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Nomura by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 22.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 557,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

