Ethic Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.