Ethic Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $333.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock worth $13,538,660. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.