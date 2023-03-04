Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,930 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

