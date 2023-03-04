Ethic Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $209.83 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $190.99 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.