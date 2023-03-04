Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.04 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

