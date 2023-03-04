Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

