Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

