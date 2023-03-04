Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

