Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

