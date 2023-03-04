Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 982.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 225.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after buying an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

