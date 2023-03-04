Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

UNP stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average is $209.75. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.