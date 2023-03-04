Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

