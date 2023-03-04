Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 581 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $406.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

