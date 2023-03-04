Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.