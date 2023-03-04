Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

