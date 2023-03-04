Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $21.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

