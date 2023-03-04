Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $19.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

