Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,844 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,885,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,660,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 888,895 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

