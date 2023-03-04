Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Everi updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.65 EPS.

Everi Stock Up 1.1 %

EVRI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Everi Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Everi by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

