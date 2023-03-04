EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $12.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

EVER stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.24. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,145 shares of company stock valued at $774,799 in the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

