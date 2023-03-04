Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$898.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$16.54.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$113.25 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8894231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

