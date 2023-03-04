Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of ET opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$898.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.54.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8894231 earnings per share for the current year.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
