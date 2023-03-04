Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ET opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$898.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.54.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8894231 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

