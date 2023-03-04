Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 165,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

EPM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 172,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,899. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $229.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 644.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 90,485 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

