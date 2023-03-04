ExlService’s (EXLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.83.
ExlService Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of EXLS opened at $165.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
