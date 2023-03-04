Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $587,500.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Expro Group Price Performance

XPRO opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.21 and a beta of 1.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expro Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 338,285 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Expro Group

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

