F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

