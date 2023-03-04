Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 468,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,646. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 164,621 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

