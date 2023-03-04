Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.41% of MarketAxess worth $34,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $369.52 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

