Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $34,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,636,165.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 870,800 shares in the company, valued at $45,908,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock worth $6,798,617. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

