Federated Hermes Inc. Has $31.39 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $31,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $94.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.