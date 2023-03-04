Federated Hermes Inc. Has $33.67 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $33,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 237.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WRB opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.