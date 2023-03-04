Federated Hermes Inc. Has $34.33 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Gartner worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $333.81 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.69 and its 200-day moving average is $320.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,569 shares of company stock worth $13,538,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

