Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.90% of Eastern Bankshares worth $31,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.73. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.