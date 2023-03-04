Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $28,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

